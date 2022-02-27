India: Rescue efforts on after boy, 7, falls into borewell

The child is trapped in the narrow 20-foot deep well at a farm

By ANI Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 3:56 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 4:17 PM

A seven-year-old boy fell into a 15 to 20 feet deep uncovered borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Sunday and efforts are on to rescue the child.

The boy, Priyansh, went to the farm along with his family where he fell into the borewell.

The borewell is said to be about seven inches in diameter.

SDM Abhishek Thakur is on the spot with the rescue team and with the help of JCB, digging is being done around the borewell and all efforts are being made to get the child out safely.

A team of local administration and health department officials also left for the spot.

“It is estimated that the child is trapped at a depth of about 15 to 20 feet. The rescue team has reached the spot and every effort is being made to get the child out safely,” said SDM Abhishek Thakur.

Earlier on Friday, a four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district.

He was pulled out on Friday after efforts for more than 16 hours but was declared dead by doctors.