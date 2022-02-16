12-year-old killed in school bus accident: UAE minister, police, residents offer condolences

Thousands of residents took to Twitter and other social media platforms to post their condolences

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 11:43 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 11:48 AM

Condolences are pouring in for a 12-year-old girl, who was killed after she was run over by her school bus in Ajman.

According to the Ajman Police, the tragic incident was reported at 3.45pm on Tuesday. The girl was a student of Umm Ammar school.

The student, who hailed from a Gulf country, got off the bus near her house and moved towards the front to get home. The driver did not spot her and took the bus forward, running over the child.

Jameela Al Muhairi, UAE Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, identified the girl as Sheikha Hassan.

In a tweet, the minister said: “Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, her friends and teachers. Our entire educational fraternity is pained after the loss of our daughter Sheikha.”

The Emirates Schools Establishment also posted its condolences on Twitter, saying the entire education fraternity was mourning the girl’s loss.

Lt-Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Administration, expressed the Ajman Police’s sincere condolences to the girl’s family.

Thousands of residents took to Twitter and other social media platforms to post their condolences as well.

