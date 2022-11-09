India: Primary schools reopen in Delhi after pollution hiatus; parents concerned

While some believe that schools reopening is a good decision, others are of the opinion that online education is easy and safe for minors

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 10:27 AM

On Wednesday, the primary schools in Delhi reopened after remaining closed since November 5, following a state government order.

On Monday, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced that the primary schools would reopen from Wednesday, November 9, and that the ban on outdoor activities of classes senior to them had also been lifted.

This ban was imposed in the wake of increasing pollution and the decreasing air quality of the national capital.

These directions were issued in view of the central government's panel Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoking the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4, after the national capital's air quality turned 'severe' last week.

Many parents are unhappy with the government's decision as they are of the opinion that it is difficult for minors to manage in such polluted air.

"It would have been better if the children were kept at home only as it is difficult for them to manage as neither there is much greenery nor the Delhi schools are capable enough to provide facilities to students. Around 80 per cent of students in my child's class have a sore throat, and this pollution can affect their health severely," said Upasana, a parent.

She further suggested that even if it was necessary to reopen the schools, the authorities ought to ensure certain provisions like placing an air purifier in the class and teaching in closed rooms. Otherwise, it would be a toll on their health and a torture for the parents, she added.

Notably, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 329, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), while on the morning of Tuesday, the overall AQI of the city stood at 321.

Parents also feel that dropping off their children at the schools amid this pollution was "another challenge" for them.

"It is huge problem and is challenging for us to drop them off amid this pollution. We can't even send them via bus and rather prefer dropping them off in our own vehicles. I think schools should have remained shut until the air quality improves," said another parent Braj.

While some parents believe that school reopening is a good decision, others are of the opinion that online education was easy and safe for minors.

"Senior students have enough sense to manage but it turns difficult when we talk about the minors. I believe the primary section should be given 15 days more," said Rani.

It is pertinent to note that the National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to witness bad air on Wednesday as Noida also registered very poor air quality with an AQI of 380, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 336 and continued to remain in the 'very poor' category.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, 200 to 300 is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor, and 400 to 500 or above is severe.

Meanwhile, following the relative improvement in Air Quality Indexes, the Delhi government on Monday lifted various bans, imposed earlier, including the ban on the entry of trucks into the national capital.

It also revoked directions for the closure of schools and work from home for 50 per cent of staff in government offices.

However, the curbs on BS III petrol vehicles and BS IV diesel vehicles will still continue in Delhi.

Rai said the ban imposed under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) wouldn't be lifted just yet.