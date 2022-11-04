Delhi pollution crisis: 50% of government staff to work from home; private offices advised to follow suit

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that primary schools would be closed from Saturday, in a bid to protect children from the terrible smog

On Friday, alarmed by hazardous pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai ordered 50 per cent staff of the Delhi government to work from home, and said that an advisory would be issued to private offices to follow suit.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said primary schools would be closed from Saturday, in a bid to protect children from the effects of worsening air quality.

At a press conference, Rai said schools would be asked to curtail the outdoor activities of senior students.

He added that the Delhi government had decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management, including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

"At a meeting with departments concerned, it has been decided that 50 per cent staff of government offices will work from home from Monday and an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit," Rai said.

In a bid to ramp up public transport, the government will also launch 'Paryavaran Bus Service' which will include 500 privately-run CNG buses.

Rai said a six-member team comprising senior officials has been set up to monitor the implementation of the curbs on anti-polluting activities.

Revenue commissioners have been asked to prepare a plan for staggered timings of markets and offices, he said. He added that the government would also implement the odd-even car rationing scheme if need arose, and discussions on it are ongoing.

