India: Delhi government blames Centre, 'people' for worsening air quality

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning

Photo: PTI

By ANI Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 2:04 PM

The "people" of Delhi are responsible for the bad air quality of the national capital, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.

"I appeal to people to, if possible, work from home and avoid taking out private vehicles. 50 per cent of the pollution is from vehicles... People [also] shouldn't burst crackers," Rai told reporters here.

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning, as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 354.

Noida, which is part of Delhi, slipped to an AQI of 406, and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 346 and continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

The deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR region remains a problem around this time of the year. It also becomes a contentious issue, with various state governments blaming each other for what has now become an annual problem.

The burning of agricultural waste in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, according to analysts, is one of the primary reasons for the rising air pollution in the region.

"Stubble burning in Punjab is happening due to Centre as they didn't support Punjab govt, farmers to stop it" added Gopal Rai, the Environment Minister in the AAP-led Delhi government.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, 200 to 300 is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor, and 400 to 500 or above is severe.

"I request the UP and Haryana governments to form a regional special task force to reduce air pollution in areas adjoining Delhi, like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida. The pollution problem is not the state's problem. It happens due to the air system that develops", Rai said while urging the BJP-led governments of the states adjoining Delhi to do something about the problem.

Meanwhile, last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas intensified efforts to ensure enforcement and compliance with its directions, after the air quality of the national capital plunged to the "severe" category on Friday.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha told ANI that the severe category AQI was very dangerous for health, as it affected even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

"In such circumstances, the school should be closed and outdoor movement should be prohibited because severe category AQI impacts all aspects of life," Jha said.

As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the commission has been informing and sensitising all stakeholders (industrial houses, commercial establishments, construction agencies, and the public at large) about the preventive, mitigative and restrictive actions required to be taken under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The first two stages of the revised GRAP were invoked by the Commission on October 5 and October 19 respectively.

"Besides GRAP and a comprehensive policy to curb air pollution in NCR, various statutory directions, advisories and orders including have been issued by the Commission from time to time for appropriate measures by various agencies concerned," the Ministry had said in a statement.