India, Pakistan PMs mourn victims of China plane crash

The cause of the crash is still under investigation

By Web Desk Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 6:21 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passenger plane crash in China’s Guangxi on Monday.

Airline China Eastern said that there had been fatalities after one of its passenger jets carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, with the cause of the crash “still under investigation”. The number of people killed is still unknown.

Khan said on Twitter that he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives in the plane crash. "We share the grief of our Chinese brothers and sisters and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families," he wrote.

Modi also expressed his grief at the tragedy on Twitter, writing: “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China’s Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members.”

The plane was a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24. Media cited a rescue official as saying the plane had completely disintegrated. A fire sparked by the crash burned down bamboo and trees before being put out.

The flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1.11pm FlightRadar24 data showed, and had been due to land in Guangzhou, on the south coast, at 3.05pm.

The website of China Eastern Airlines was later presented in black and white, which airlines do in response to a crash as a sign of respect for the assumed victims. Boeing China's website also switched to black and white.

(With inputs from AFP)