India: Manipal businessman T Mohandas Pai passes away at 89

His body will be kept for public viewing at Ravindra Mantapa of MGM College

By Web Desk Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 11:50 PM

Tonse Mohandas Pai, president of Dr T M A Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network, passed away at the KMC Hospital on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

He was recently admitted to a hospital in Manipal due to ill health where he breathed his last on Sunday evening. The body will be kept for public viewing at the Ravindra Mantapa of MGM College on Monday between 9am and 11am.

Besides Dr TMA Pai Foundation, T Mohandas Pai was associated with several organisations, including MGM College’s Trustee, ICDS Limited, and Manipal Media Network Limited. The eldest son of Dr TMA Pai, Mohandas Pai was popular as the architect of modern Manipal.

The 89-year-old businessman is survived by his brothers T Ramdas Pai, T Narayana Pai, T Ashok Pai and sisters R Vasanti, Jayanti Pai, Indumati Pai and Asha Pai.

T Mohandas Pai was born on June 20, 1933. He is an alumnus of MGM College, Udupi, having studied in the very first intermediate batch during 1949-51, when the college started on the premises of the Mahatma Gandhi School run by the Udupi Municipal Council.

After Intermediate, he attended a course in law in Kolhapur (1951-53), securing the First Rank from Poona University and then decided to become an entrepreneur in Manipal.

He joined the family business in 1953 as the General Manager of Canara Land Investments (which was running the Tile Factory in Manipal) and took additional responsibilities at Manipal Power Press as Managing Partner where Satish Pai later joined him in the year 1957.

He has largely been responsible for the safekeeping of Dr TMA Pai’s belongings in Smrithi Bhavan in Manipal the museum devoted to the memory of Dr TMA Pai.