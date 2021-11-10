Man arrested for threatening to molest Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's kid

Rescue operations are under way
Asia1 day ago
Indian police arrested a software engineer from Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to rape the infant daughter of cricketer Virat Kohli following India’s defeat to arch-rival Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Indian cricketers have faced a barrage of online hate and threats after crashing out of the Twenty20 international tournament.
Police said investigators from the Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell arrested Akubathini Ramnagesh after his tweet targeting the cricketer’s 10-month-old daughter went viral.
The 23-year-old suspect is facing charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, defamation and publishing obscene material.
“He has been detained and is being brought to Mumbai,” a police officer told AFP.
Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and the couple welcomed their first child in January.
Ramnagesh is alleged to have issued the threats from his Twitter account following India's defeat in the opening game of the tournament on October 24.
The humiliating, 10-wicket loss prompted trolling of the Indian team, including the side’s only Muslim player, Mohammed Shami, who was subjected to a storm of social media abuse.
Several former cricketers and Shami’s teammates, including Kohli, denounced the hateful outpouring against the bowler.
Rescue operations are under way
Asia1 day ago
Madhya Pradesh government announces a probe after a fire at Bhopal’s Kamla Nehru Hospital
Asia1 day ago
Martin Griffiths urges donors to respond to the UN appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised
Asia1 day ago
Government spokesman says Taliban government in Afghanistan helped facilitate the ceasefire with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan
Asia2 days ago
World Bank has more than two dozen development projects ongoing in Afghanistan and has provided $5.3 billion since 2002
Asia2 days ago
With runway lights damaged and not functioning, the airport's ability to operate in the winter is in question, official says
Asia2 days ago
Wang Yaping and fellow astronaut Zhai Zhigang spend more than six hours outside the station
Asia2 days ago
Shenzhou-13: Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station.
Asia2 days ago