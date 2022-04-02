India: Key witness in Aryan Khan drug case dies

Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018
Asia1 day ago
A key witness in the drugs case involving Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, died of a heart attack at his home in Mumbai on Friday. Prabhakar Sail, 36, reportedly overheard a conversation relating to a payoff of Rs250 million.
Tushar Khandare, Sail’s lawyer told the media that he died of heart attack at his home late on Friday night. A special investigation team from Delhi had recorded his statement in the case a few days ago, said Khandare.
Sail had made sensational allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the controversial zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB); the officer is facing a departmental probe in the case.
While Wankhede denied all the allegations, Sail, who was the bodyguard of KP Gosavi, another NCB witness, alleged that about Rs80 million was meant for the officer probing the case.
ALSO READ:
Aryan was arrested on October 3, 2021 on charges of possessing narcotics drugs. He spent 25 days in jail before being released on bail by the Bombay high court. The superstar’s son was supposed to have gone on a two-day cruise from Mumbai.
However, the NCB claimed that it seized drugs from several people including Aryan.
Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018
Asia1 day ago
Indefinite curfew announced after demonstration outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house turned violent
Asia1 day ago
PM Khan lost majority in the parliament after his main ally quit the government
Asia1 day ago
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet with Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Asia1 day ago
The country's overall electricity shortfall reaches 5,000 megawatts, with load-shedding lasting up to 10 hours
Asia1 day ago
Opposition calls on Khan to resign before no-confidence vote
Asia2 days ago
Lord Reed and Lord Hodge submitted their resignations as non-permanent judges
Asia2 days ago
Validity of passport has been extended from 5 to 10 years to facilitate the overseas Pakistani
Asia2 days ago