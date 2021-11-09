India: House collapses in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area

Rescue operations are under way

Photo: File

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 8:49 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 9:01 AM

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

An official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, who was present at the spot told ANI that nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital. “Four fire brigade vehicles are at the spot,” he said.

Nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a hospital, officials said. The fire brigade has rushed four vehicles to the spot.

No fire incident has been reported as of now, according to ANI.

Rescue operations are under way.

More details are awaited.