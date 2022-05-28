India: Four dead as cylinder blast causes house to collapse

She had converted her voice via app to sound like a man to send ransom messages
At least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house’s wall in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, said police on Saturday.
“Today, in the wee hours, a cylinder exploded in a residence in Mulakaledu village in Anantapur. Due to the impact of the blast, the neighbouring residence’s wall collapsed and crushed four members to death and two severely injured. Immediately after receiving information, police reached the spot and began a rescue operation,” said Faqeerappa, Superintendent of Police, Anantapur.
The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the dead bodies were taken to the morgue for a post-mortem.
A case has been registered, and a further probe is on.
