India: Four dead as cylinder blast causes house to collapse

Two others have been severely injured in the incident

Representational image

By ANI Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 9:48 AM

At least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house’s wall in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, said police on Saturday.

“Today, in the wee hours, a cylinder exploded in a residence in Mulakaledu village in Anantapur. Due to the impact of the blast, the neighbouring residence’s wall collapsed and crushed four members to death and two severely injured. Immediately after receiving information, police reached the spot and began a rescue operation,” said Faqeerappa, Superintendent of Police, Anantapur.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the dead bodies were taken to the morgue for a post-mortem.

ALSO READ:

A case has been registered, and a further probe is on.