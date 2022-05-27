India: Aryan Khan given clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last year

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 12:09 PM Last updated: Fri 27 May 2022, 12:24 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit in the high profile drugs-on-cruise case, according to local media reports.

He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last year and spent about four weeks in prison.

More details to follow