India: Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer and runner-up die in car crash

A former Miss Kerala and runner-up in the same competition were killed in a road accident at Vytilla near Kochi, police said on Monday. Ancy Kabeer (24) who hails from Thiruvananthapuram and Anjana Shajan (25), a Thrissur native, were killed when their car allegedly swerved in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.
Two other passengers in the car were also injured in the accident which took place around 1am on Monday.
"One another person who was with them in the car is admitted to a nearby hospital and his condition is serious. He hails from Mala in Thrissur," police told PTI. However, the condition of the fourth person seems to be stable.
Police suspect that only the driver was wearing the seatbelt.
Kabeer and Shajan were the winner and runner-up respectively in the 2019 edition of Miss Kerala.
