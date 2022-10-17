India: Flights rescheduled as Mumbai airport to remain shut tomorrow for 6 hours

Funding decision wasn't up to her, or even to the government, the programme is funded by taxpayers but is run independently, says PM Ardern
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, will be closed between 11am and 5pm on Tuesday due to annual repair and maintenance work on both its runways. Flights have been accordingly rescheduled, according to a statement from the airport.
"CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs, for repair & maintenance work on both its runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27. As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other significant tasks will be undertaken," said the statement.
"With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," as per the statement.
According to CSMIA, Mumbai airport in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders has effectively rescheduled flights to ensure the smooth completion of the maintenance.
CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support of passengers, as per the statement.
