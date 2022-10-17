Tens of thousands of passengers affected by first day of Eurowings strike

Judge releases the protesters on bail, pending a trial in December
Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings began a three-day strike over working hours, their union said, affecting tens of thousands of the budget airline's passengers on Monday.
"It's begun. And so far there is no new offer," said a spokesperson for the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union.
The union wants the carrier to ease pilot workloads through measures such as increased rest periods, but Eurowings warned over the weekend that the demands put jobs at risk.
The airline said about 240 out of 488 flights have been cancelled at airports in Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Stuttgart, affecting about 25,000 passengers on the strike's first day.
It expects to cancel a similar number of flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The walkout is due to end at 11:59 pm local time (2159 GMT) on Wednesday.
Eurowings pilots had held a one-day strike for improved working conditions at the start of October, affecting about 30,000 passengers and the cancellation of about 250 flights.
Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation, a source close to the case said
Local media said that she and Mark Rutte had appeared in organised crime communications, which could indicate plans for an attack or kidnapping
The Russian president says the Kremlin has no plans “for now” for more massive air strikes like those it carried out this week
Alfred and George Degiorgio sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
Group suffers operating loss of $245 million in six months
Hunt has previously served as health minister and culture minister
Agreement could double bilateral trade by 2030, from more than $31 billion now