UAE flights: Emirates to resume daily flights to top Asian destination

The additional frequencies will provide passengers increased connectivity and options to and from the city

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 2:11 PM

From November 6, Emirates will resume daily flights to Taipei after the conclusion of Taiwan’s reopening plan with the termination of its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for arrivals

Emirates commenced non-stop daily flights to Taipei in 2014, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft.

The Dubai-Taipei route was later upgraded with a daily two-class A380 service in 2016.

Operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK366 from Dubai departs at 2.50am and arrives in Taipei at 2.45pm. The return flight EK367 from Taipei departs at 11.45pm and arrives in Dubai at 4.35am the next day. All times are local.

The additional frequencies will provide Emirates’ passengers increased connectivity and options to and from Taiwan, to help meet the air travel needs for both business and leisure.

Travellers who are eligible can travel to Taiwan visa-free, and all inbound passengers are advised to undergo a 7-day self-health monitoring. Travellers are encouraged to check the latest entry requirements.

Emirates commenced non-stop daily flights to Taipei in 2014, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft. The Dubai-Taipei route was later upgraded with a daily two-class A380 service in 2016.

ALSO READ: