India delivers over 25 tonnes of medical supplies to Sri Lanka

The consignment also included kerosene, which will distributed to fishermen

A ship that carried emergency supplies from India to Sri Lanka docked at a port in Colombo. AP

By ANI Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:56 PM

The acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Vinod K. Jacob, handed over a consignment of over 25 tonnes of medical supplies, donated by the Government of India to Sri Lanka's Minister of Health, Keheliya Rambukwella, in Colombo on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the consignment is valued at close to Rs260 million.

“Ongoing commitment to the people of #SriLanka!!!Acting High Commissioner @VinodKJacob76handed over a donation of more than 25 tons of medical supplies, with a value of SLR 260 #million, to Hon’ble Health Minister @Keheliya_R in #Colombo today,” the Indian mission in Sri Lanka said.

An Indian navy ship was deployed for the delivery of humanitarian assistance materials as part of Mission SAGAR IX.

In addition to medical supplies, the ship also carried onboard kerosene for the use of fishermen in Sri Lanka. The consignment of kerosene shall be distributed among the beneficiaries by Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation.

“Humanitarian supplies which came on board #INS Gharial also include kerosene for use by fishermen in #lka. These supplies will be distributed among the beneficiaries in the coming days,” the High Commission of India tweeted.

The medical consignment was donated in response to requests by various organisations and hospitals across the country.

The representatives of Suwasariya Foundation and Member of Parliament Dr Harsha De Silva had pointed out the medical requirements to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Sri Lanka in March. These requirements are now being met through these donations.

In addition, medical supplies to General Hospital Hambantota, Teaching Hospital, Peradeniya and Teaching Hospital, Jaffna are also being catered to, according to the High Commission.

Another large consignment of medical supplies for Teaching Hospital, Peradeniya was delivered earlier onboard INS Gharial on April 29.

The humanitarian supplies are in continuation of India’s ongoing support to the people of Sri Lanka in multiple forms such as financial assistance, forex support, material supply and many more.