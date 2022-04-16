India: Clashes erupt in Delhi during procession

Several people, including policemen injured in violence

Police personnel at the incident site where violence broke out between two communities during a procession, at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi. –ANI

By Reuters Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 9:44 PM

Clashes broke out during a religious procession in the Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday, injuring several people, including policemen, police said, days after similar violence in three states.

Eyewitnesses told Reuters that the violence erupted between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri, a suburb of New Delhi. Police said they were still investigating.

“We are still assessing how many people are injured... some policemen have also been hurt,” said Deependra Pathak, a police official in Jahangirpuri, wearing riot gear.

The violence broke out during a procession to mark a festival police said without giving more details.