India: Clashes erupt in Delhi during procession

KS Eshwarappa will quit his post today following allegations of corruption
Asia1 day ago
Clashes broke out during a religious procession in the Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday, injuring several people, including policemen, police said, days after similar violence in three states.
Eyewitnesses told Reuters that the violence erupted between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri, a suburb of New Delhi. Police said they were still investigating.
“We are still assessing how many people are injured... some policemen have also been hurt,” said Deependra Pathak, a police official in Jahangirpuri, wearing riot gear.
The violence broke out during a procession to mark a festival police said without giving more details.
The anniversary comes three weeks after the country staged its largest intercontinental ballistic missile test ever
Asia1 day ago
This comes after the unemployment rate spiked considerably after the fall of the previous government
Asia1 day ago
Shehbaz Sharif says he looks forward to strengthening ties between the nations
Asia2 days ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets economic team to tackle issue
Asia2 days ago
The operational speed of the trains will be 320 kmph
Asia2 days ago
Lawrence Wong has been named leader of the '4G team'
Asia2 days ago
Sharing milk rice and oil cakes, they camp out for a sixth day demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation
Asia2 days ago