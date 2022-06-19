India: Body found on JNU campus yet to be identified 15 days later

Accused tracked down by police and arrested
Asia22 hours ago
The dead body of a man that was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on June 3 has not been identified yet.
According to the police, they have been trying to identify the dead body for the last 15 days but have failed.
Missing reports from all the police stations of the entire South West district of Delhi have been searched, but to no avail.
Apart from this, no family has contacted the police about their family member not returning from the JNU campus. The body is in a very mutilated condition, with the entire face disfigured.
As per the officials, a PCR call was received at around 6.30 pm on June 3.
They took the body into possession and sent it for post-mortem, during which the person was found to have died due to hanging on June 3.
ALSO READ:
The age of the deceased seems to be between 40-45 years, and the man hanged himself with a red-coloured nylon rope, police added.
Further investigation is underway.
Accused tracked down by police and arrested
Asia22 hours ago
Move comes in the wake of student agitations in Bihar
Asia1 day ago
Police reportedly found 'provocative' WhatsApp messages on phones of those arrested
Asia1 day ago
They were travelling in open jeeps when they saw that people gathered around the lake were screaming
Asia1 day ago
Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp blocked in 15 of 38 districts
Asia1 day ago
During a White House briefing on Friday, Biden urged US citizens not to go to Kyiv
Asia1 day ago
Lightning in parts of Bangladesh killed nine people on Friday
Asia1 day ago
The Central government is being criticized by Opposition parties over the recruitment scheme
Asia1 day ago