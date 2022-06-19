India: Body found on JNU campus yet to be identified 15 days later

Police have determined the man died by hanging on June 3

By ANI Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 5:54 PM

The dead body of a man that was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on June 3 has not been identified yet.

According to the police, they have been trying to identify the dead body for the last 15 days but have failed.

Missing reports from all the police stations of the entire South West district of Delhi have been searched, but to no avail.

Apart from this, no family has contacted the police about their family member not returning from the JNU campus. The body is in a very mutilated condition, with the entire face disfigured.

As per the officials, a PCR call was received at around 6.30 pm on June 3.

They took the body into possession and sent it for post-mortem, during which the person was found to have died due to hanging on June 3.

The age of the deceased seems to be between 40-45 years, and the man hanged himself with a red-coloured nylon rope, police added.

Further investigation is underway.