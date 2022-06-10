India: Police identify 6 shooters involved in Moosewala murder

They were hit while plucking tea leaves in Assam
The Delhi Police has identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a senior police officer said on Friday. HS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told media that the singer’s death was an organised and brazen killing.
During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects, with six shooters being identified. The role of four in the murder, which took place in Punjab’s Mansa last month, has been established.
The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.
Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle alias Mahakal was arrested earlier this week from Pune in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with the incident.
