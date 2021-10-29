India: Bangalore on high alert after Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Police battalions seen attempting to control fans swarming towards hospital

Representational image

By Reuters Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 3:52 PM

Offices and shops in India's tech capital of Bangalore shut down and police battalions were brought in to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence after a popular actor died in the city on Friday.

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, a lead actor in films and part of an illustrious movie family died after a heart attack on Friday afternoon, doctors treating him told reporters.

Television channels showed crowds of fans swarming toward the hospital where he was being treated, and police battalions were seen trying to control them.