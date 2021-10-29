Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar was just 6 months old when he made his film debut

As the witching hour nears, we round up some unmissable spooktacular events happening around town
Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was just six months old when his film career took off.
The Kannada actor, who died on Friday aged 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest, made his first movie appearance in a film with his father, the legendary Dr Rajkumar.
After appearing in V Somashekhar's 1976 thriller Premada Kanike, Rajkumar quickly became a successful child actor.
As a young star, his career earned his numerous accolades, including several Karnataka State Film Awards and a National Award.
Following major success, he was on a sabbatical until 2002 before making his comeback in Appu, a romantic-comedy.
Rajkumar's choice of films always had a strong social message, but was never lacking in entertainment. As a result, he earned the nickname "Power Star".
