India: 8 people die due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

Sufferers of this genetic disorder rarely survive beyond the age of three
Asia3 days ago
State revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said a total of eight people have died due to heavy rainfall in the state.
While speaking to the media here in Chennai, Ramachandran said, “Eight people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu, out of which three people lost their lives yesterday. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Chinglepet and one in Kanchipuram.”
He added, “Waterlogging has been reported at 220 places in Chennai, out of which water is cleared at 34 places. The process to pump out floodwater is ongoing at 127 places.”
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is meeting governor RN Ravi to discuss heavy rainfall in the state.
Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain. The Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts.
