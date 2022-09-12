India: 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine

The country sent its first tranche of assistance in March

Mon 12 Sep 2022

Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain on Monday handed over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid to Deputy Minister of Health Oleksii Yaremenko for the people of Ukraine.

The 7,725 kg of aid comprised essential medicines and medical equipment.

Newly appointed Amb Harsh Kumar Jain handed over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid comprising of essential medicines and medical equipment to H.E Oleksii Yaremenko, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine in-charge of Humanitarian Aid and EU Integration.

India sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in March.

Since the beginning of the conflict, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence, calling upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and expressing its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, India highlighted that the impact of the Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe, adding that it has exacerbated concerns over food, fertiliser and fuel security, particularly in the developing countries.

Assuring the Security Council, India's Permanent Representative at United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that New Delhi will continue to work with the International Community to mitigate economic hardships resulting from the Ukraine conflict.

She emphasised that the situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the conflict and its humanitarian consequences.

India has expressed hope that the international community will continue to respond positively to the call for humanitarian assistance, recently dispatching its twelfth consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

