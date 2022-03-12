India: 7 dead after massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

The fire appeared to have burnt 60 huts

By ANI Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 9:29 AM

As many as seven people died in a fire that broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area on Friday night.

Delhi Fire Service department informed on Saturday that the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Officials recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident.

The fire appeared to have burnt 60 huts, officials said. Expressing grief, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he would meet the people affected in the fire incident.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said: “I got to hear this sad news in the morning. I myself will go there and meet the victims.”