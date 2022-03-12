India: 7 dead after massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

India: BJP’s victory in UP shows people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance, says Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister said that the seven-phase election in the state were conducted peacefully
Asia1 day ago
As many as seven people died in a fire that broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area on Friday night.
Delhi Fire Service department informed on Saturday that the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Officials recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident.
The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident.
The fire appeared to have burnt 60 huts, officials said. Expressing grief, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he would meet the people affected in the fire incident.
ALSO READ:
In a tweet, the Chief Minister said: “I got to hear this sad news in the morning. I myself will go there and meet the victims.”
Chief Minister said that the seven-phase election in the state were conducted peacefully
Asia1 day ago
Badal was Chief Minister of state from 1970 to 1971, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017
Asia1 day ago
Mount Merapi's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people
Asia2 days ago
Mishustin did not say whether Russia would try and limit exports
Asia2 days ago
Rescuers had been manually moving debris since Monday
Asia2 days ago
Shaukat Tarin said revenue would hit 6.1 trillion Pakistani rupees, compared to a target of 5.8 trillion
Asia2 days ago
Dhaka is ready to contribute to Emirates' food security programme through uninterrupted supply of food items, providing skilled farmers
Asia4 days ago
There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded
Asia5 days ago