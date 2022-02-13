India: Fire breaks out at ‘Bigg Boss’ Mumbai sets

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze eight hours after it started
Asia1 day ago
A fire broke out at the sets of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm today.
Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far.
The reason of the fire is still unclear.
ALSO READ:
Meanwhile, the last episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, aired on January 30.
Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.
Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze eight hours after it started
Asia1 day ago
One of the detained foreign journalists was Andrew North, a former BBC journalist who has worked extensively in Afghanistan
Asia1 day ago
91% of the 35,319 cases and 97% of the 156 deaths in January were children under the age of five
Asia1 day ago
Khan highlighted the disconnect between his government and the national interest
Asia2 days ago
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hints at move during meeting with members of the Telugu film industry.
Asia2 days ago
The country is the world’s fifth-biggest apparel exporter with a 4% share of the $840 billion global market
Asia2 days ago
The blast occurred during a leak test in a cleaning process done every four years
Asia2 days ago
Election body refuses to disqualify him over decades-old tax conviction.
Asia2 days ago