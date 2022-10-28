India: 6 killed, 5 injured after car accident in Uttar Pradesh

Six people were killed and five sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling in collided with an electric pole and overturned in Prayagraj.

The incident took place on the highway near Handia on Thursday. The car was heading towards Vindhyachal. Police arrived at the spot following the accident.

"The injured were sent to the hospital. The post-mortem of the dead is being conducted. Police and administration are extending all kinds of help to affected families," Additional Superintendent of Police, Gangapar A Agrawal said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of lives, and directed the Prayagraj district administration to administer proper treatment for the injured.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), District Magistrate and senior police officers were instructed to reach the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing.

Meanwhile, on October 25, as many as three people were killed while two others were critically injured, after their car rammed into a road divider in Chitradurga, Karnataka, said traffic police officials.

In another road mishap, 15 people were injured last Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, when a bus going from Surat to Kanpur met with an accident

