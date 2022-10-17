'All of us will die’: 4 friends die in car crash cashing 300kmph while live streaming on Facebook

The BMW rammed into a truck and was reduced to a mangled mess, leading to the passengers' falling out of the car

Photo: Screengrab/Times Now

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 10:27 AM Last updated: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM

An ill-timed joke - "chaaro marenge" - (all four of us will die) tragically came true, as a BMW car with four friends live streaming on social media rammed a truck and was reduced to a mangled mess as they were

All four died on the spot. Dr Anand Prakash, a 35-year-old professor in a private medical college in Bihar's Rohtas, was supposedly at the wheel when the car reached a speed of 230kmph, which prompted some excitement from his co-passengers in the background, police said.

One of the four friends was heard in the background on Facebook Live, remarking that the speedometer could next touch 300kmph, at which another jocularly pronounced the dangerous death wish that came true.

The passengers' bodies, including engineer Deepak Kumar, realtor Akhilesh Singh and businessman Mukesh, fall out of the car due to the impact. The victims — all of whom were from Bihar and in their mid-30s — were on their way to Delhi.

According to a Times of India report, the accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to the media, Dr Prakash's uncle, AK Singh, said that his nephew had bought the BMW from the owner of a private educational institution in Delhi.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said that the accident is being probed from all angles, and a team was formed to nab the absconding truck driver who has been charged with negligence causing death for the four men, pending a technical inquiry into the crash.

"A technical inspection of the BMW and the container truck will be done with assistance from the forensic state laboratory," he said.

