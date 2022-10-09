India: 4-year-old girl dies, several injured after building collapses in Delhi

Nine people have been admitted to LNJP Hospital so far, and one patient's condition is said to be serious

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 10:38 PM

A four-year-old girl died after a building collapsed near Delhi's Lahori gate on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred near Valmiki Mandir, Farsh Khana Lahori gate, around 7:30 pm. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Nine people have been admitted to LNJP Hospital so far. One of the patient's condition is said to be serious.

"A total of 10 persons were admitted to the hospital, of whom, a 4-year-old female child was brought dead, said Delhi Police.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot to facilitate the rescue operations.

