Heavy rains lash Kerala; red alert issued in 5 districts

Asia3 days ago
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for five districts in Kerala that experienced extremely heavy rainfall.
The red alert was issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta. An orange alert was issued for several other districts, Times of India reported.
According to the Nowcast weather forecast, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and 40kmph winds are likely in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthi, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur.
Fishermen were advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea and off the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area, where wind speeds are predicted to reach between 40kmph and 60kpmh.
While heavy rains were reported in many areas, a landslide also struck the Pullupara area in Kottayam on Saturday morning.
