Coronavirus: India witnesses slight decline in number of Covid-19 cases

Markets, shopping malls, wedding halls, restaurants to close at 9pm
Asia1 day ago
India has seen a marginal decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, with 9,923 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.
India on Monday recorded 12,781 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 7,293 recoveries at the rate of 98.61 per cent in the last 24 hours, with which the total number of recoveries from the infection has risen to 42,715,193.
Notably, the total active cases in the country stand at 79,313 at a rate of 0.18 per cent and the current positivity rate of 2.55 per cent.
Cumulatively, India has conducted over 855 million tests so far, of which 388,641 were conducted in the last 24 hours.
As per the latest data, the country’s weekly positivity rate stands at 2.67 per cent.
According to the ministry, around 1.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered to the states and union territories of the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, through the Government of India, free of cost.
