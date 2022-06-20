Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions to India, 3 other countries

Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus

By Reuters, Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 2:37 PM

Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported.

Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.

Saudi Arabia had announced a travel ban on citizens for 16 countries due to the number of Covid-19 cases in those countries.

The list of countries included: Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.

