Commonwealth Games 2022: Two Pakistani boxers go missing in Britain after event ends

India-Pakistan Partition: 75 years on, tech is helping people on either side of the border connect
Several projects and initiatives are using Facebook and VR to keep stories from the past alive
Two Pakistani boxers have gone missing in Britain after the end of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, a team official told local media on Thursday.
Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan failed to show up for the team's scheduled departure, said Pakistan Boxing Federation Secretary Nasir Tang.
"Later, we got to know that they had left the athletes' village without taking their passports from us," he added.
Pakistani sports officials said that they would investigate the boxers' disappearance, and also alerted the British police.
Seven-time national champion Baloch competed in the welterweight category, where he lost to Shiva Thapa of India in the first round, while Khan received a bye before losing to Lewis Williams of England in the round of 16.
Pakistan won two golds, three silvers and three bronze medals at the Birmingham Games.
