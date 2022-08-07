Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan clinch two more medals in wrestling

Pakistan's Ali Asad (second from right) with the other medal winners. — Reuters

By Team KT Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 6:17 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 6:18 PM

Pakistan wrestlers continued to make their country proud by winning two more medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad clinched the silver and bronze medals in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category and Men's Freestyle 57kg segment respectively.

Tahir went down to India's Naveen in the final, while Asad defeated New Zealand's Suraj Singh within 55 seconds.

The two medals increased their medal tally to seven. They have one gold, three silver and three bronze medals.