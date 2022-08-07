Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan clinch two more medals in wrestling

Eldhose Paul and fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker complete a 1-2
Pakistan wrestlers continued to make their country proud by winning two more medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad clinched the silver and bronze medals in the Men's Freestyle 74kg category and Men's Freestyle 57kg segment respectively.
Tahir went down to India's Naveen in the final, while Asad defeated New Zealand's Suraj Singh within 55 seconds.
The two medals increased their medal tally to seven. They have one gold, three silver and three bronze medals.
Eldhose Paul and fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker complete a 1-2
Grandmaster and five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand elected as the deputy president
He won the medal in the Flyweight category
Badminton ace won the women's singles semifinal, beating out Singapore's Yeo Jin Min
India PM Modi, other netizens jump to congratulate Pooja Gehlot for her performance
His splendid run has been the key behind the success of the India ‘B’ team, seen by many as the darkhorse of the championship
The 17-year-old managed a distance of 16.15m to finish two centimetres ahead of Estonia’s Viktor Morozov
She became the first Indian woman wrestler to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals