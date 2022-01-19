Blast kills three sailors on Indian navy ship docked in Mumbai

A board of inquiry has been set up to investigate the incident

PTI

By AP Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 6:44 AM

An explosion on an Indian navy ship killed three sailors Tuesday, the defence ministry said. It is unclear whether others were injured or what caused the blast.

The crew on the INS Ranvir acted quickly to bring the situation under control and no major damage has been reported so far, the defence ministry said.

The blast occurred in an internal compartment on the ship while it at the Naval Dockyard in the western city of Mumbai, officials said.

ALSO READ:

Blast kills three sailors on Indian navy ship docked in Mumbai

A board of inquiry has been set up to investigate what happened.

The Ranvir has been on cross coast deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November and was due to return to its home port shortly, the ministry’s statement said.