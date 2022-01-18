Last govt resigned in November amid political deadlock
Gulf2 weeks ago
Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, the official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, has called the terror attacks on UAE's civilian facilities as war crimes and that perpetrators of this act will be held accountable.
A statement issued by the coalition Monday strongly condemned the attack by Houthi terrorist militia, vowing to undertake all necessary measures to deter such attacks against Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Saudi Arabia also intercepted eight bomb laden drones on Monday targeting the Kingdom, the statement added.
'The hostile attacks of the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia today that deliberately targeted civilians, civilian objects and economic installations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates represent war crimes; the perpetrators of which must be held accountable. Such crimes sound the alarm of the threat and danger this terrorist militia represents to regional and international security.
The egregious, hostile attack against the brotherly United Arab Emirates through targeting two economic facilities and Abu Dhabi International Airport using three bomb-laden drones, which the terrorist Houthi militia has claimed responsibility for as a proxy of Iran in the region, is a cowardly, terrorist attack, and a flagrant violation of the International Humanitarian Law that contradicts all humanitarian values by deliberately targeting innocent civilians.
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has intercepted a total of eight bomb-laden drones that were launched towards the Kingdom to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects.
This hostile behavior and escalation by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia reaffirms the threat and undermining of this terrorist militia to regional and international security. These attacks are an extension to threats against the freedom of navigation and international trade in the South Red Sea and Bab Al Mandab Strait, and an evolution in their acts of piracy and threats to regional airspace.
ALSO READ:
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will undertake all necessary measures to deter these hostile acts of the Houthi militia against civilians, civilian objects and economic installations in the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates in response to the threat and fulfillment of the principle of military necessity to protect civilians and civilian objects under the roles and functions of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition and its contributions to maintaining regional and international security of Yemen and the region, in a manner that achieves collective security for the interests of the international community.'
Last govt resigned in November amid political deadlock
Gulf2 weeks ago
There have been more than 375 cross-border attacks since the beginning of the year
Gulf2 weeks ago
Arab Coalition spokesman presents proofs of Hezbollah militants' support to Houthi's attack on Saudi Arabia
Gulf3 weeks ago
Another Houthi projectile hits Saudi’s Najran causing materialistic damage.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Attack destroyed seven drones and weapons storehouses at the camp.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Toys were confiscated during inspection campaigns on several retail outlets.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Saudi media reports say coalition forces are carrying out precise and specific air strikes on legitimate military targets at Sanaa airport
Gulf4 weeks ago
Closer ties with our Gulf partners will deliver jobs and opportunities for the British people and help make us all safer: Britain’s Foreign Secretary
Gulf4 weeks ago