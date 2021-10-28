BJP will remain at centre of Indian politics for decades, says Prashant Kishor

He also offered words of caution to those who think the BJP might be overthrown

Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 7:23 PM

Indian political strategist Prashant Kishor has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will remain at the centre of Indian politics for several decades.

"The BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity, whether they win, whether they lose, like it was for the Congress in the first 40 years," Kishor said in a video clip shared on social media by a BJP spokesperson, according to Times of India.

Kishor added that securing more than 30 per cent of the population's votes meant "you are not going away in a hurry."

"The parties opposing the BJP will have to fight it out for decades," he said.

Kishor, who has worked with several opposition parties besides the BJP, also offered a word of caution to those who think the BJP might be overthrown.

"Do not ever get into this track that people are getting angry and they will throw away (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ... maybe they will throw away Modi, but the BJP is not going anywhere, they are going to be here," Kishor said.

His remarks were made in Goa, where he is assisting the campaign of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ahead of the assembly elections in the state.