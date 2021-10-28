Expo 2020 Dubai: India, UAE enjoy long-standing bilateral ties, says Minister of State

The pavilion is a stunning reflection of a deeply historic land.
Shri V. Muraleedharan, Indian Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, visited the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.
Speaking to the media after a tour of the India Pavilion, Muraleedharan said, “This is the first time in the history of expos that a large number of Indians are visiting an event. The India Pavilion reflects the cultural, economic, and technological progress the country has made. It signifies India’s growth, and its rise as a powerful economic force in the world.”
On India's space programme partnership with UAE, the minister said that both India and UAE have long-standing bilateral relationships across different sectors, and this is an addition to it. “India has made significant progress in space sciences and this partnership will benefit both the countries”, he added.
Covid travel curbs
Speaking about travel restrictions, Muraleedharan said, “Covid is an unpredictable and unforeseen pandemic, and many countries were forced to impose travel restrictions but we are happy that we have been able to contain the spread of Covid.”
“India is leading by example as we have already given 1 billion vaccines to our people. We have also provided vaccines to 93 countries in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that vaccine supply will resume after it was stopped during the second wave. I am sure that in the coming days, as new cases are reducing considerably, travel restrictions will be eased. We had some consultations regarding this on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, but we will wait for the other countries to make the formal announcement”, he added.
Jobless expats
On rehabilitation of expatriates who lost their jobs in the UAE, Muraleedharan said, “The Government has already made a lot of efforts in this regard. We have introduced a skill component wherein any person who decides to resettle in India, can enter their skill capacity in the prescribed format and the data will be shared with the Ministry of Skill Development. We have also created a platform for the benefit of employers and employees but many of them have already returned or planning to return as all countries in the Gulf have started opening their borders.”
On high airfares, the Minister said that he is aware of the matter and he would take it up with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
