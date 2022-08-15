Afghanistan: 31 killed in heavy rains, flash floods

At least 100 people are missing so far, with 17 injured

By AP Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 11:12 AM

Heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people, and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban’s state-run news agency reported on Monday.

The Bakhtar News Agency reported that the flooding took place on Sunday in the northern province of Parwan. 17 people were reported injured.

At least 100 people remained missing on Monday, the report said, and a search and rescue operation was underway.

The flash floods swept away dozens of homes in the three affected districts of Parwan. The province is ringed by mountains, and often witnesses heavy rain-induced floods.

The local weather department said that more rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. Heavy rains and flash floods across the country killed 40 people in July, and 19 in June.

