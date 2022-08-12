UAE launches relief programme for flood affected people in Balochistan

Food and shelter provided to thousands of families in first phase

Wam

By APP Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 12:27 AM

The United Arab Emirates has launched a relief programme to provide food and shelter to the people of Balochistan hit by the flash floods consequent to torrential rains.

The programme has been initiated under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), who instructed for providing urgent humanitarian aid and support to the flood affected people, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The ERC began the implementation of the first phase of the relief programme immediately to ensure that the basic needs, such as food and shelter, of thousands of families are met.

The first phase focused on providing aid to areas most ravaged by floods, such as the districts of Lasbela and Jhal Magsi.

At a later stage, the authority will send relief convoys to other areas in the province, to help their residents deal with the current situation and overcome the challenges they face in terms of securing food and shelter.

The ERC’s aid took into account the requirements of the vulnerable groups such as children, women, the elderly people and others, as part of its humanitarian programmes to aid those affected by floods.