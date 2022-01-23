2 Pakistani fishermen drown, 10 missing after boats sink

The quake struck south-east of the Sarangani province
Three fishing boats sank off Pakistan’s coast in stormy weather, drowning at least two fishermen and causing 10 others to go missing, as navy and maritime security vessels rescued 32 fishermen, a district official said Sunday.
The boats sank Saturday in the Arabian Sea near the coastal town of Keti Bunder. A search-and-rescue operation was begun with the help of navy and maritime security boats, said Ghazanfar Qadri, deputy commissioner of Thattha district.
He said the fishing boats were out to sea when weather forced them to return but three boats carrying 44 crewmembers sank in high winds and rough waters.
Rescue teams were sent to bring back some of the fishermen who took shelter on small islands but two of them drowned attempting to swim to the coast, Qadri said. He said the search-and-rescue operation will continue until all the missing fishermen are located.
Pakistani fishing boats are typically not well equipped with modern navigation gear and safety equipment. Many fishermen ignore weather warnings and take other risks to land a good catch.
