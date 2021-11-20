T10: Livingstone stars in Abu Dhabi's 21-run win over Warriors

Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the match. (Abu Dhabi T10)

Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 68

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 8:46 PM

Team Abu Dhabi defeated Northern Warriors by 21 runs to clinch their second straight victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Made to bat first, Abu Dhabi skipper Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 68 to propel the score to 132/5 in 10 overs.

Defending the total, Marchant de Lange (2/6) came good for the second day as the Warriors could make only 111/7.

Phil Salt (15-ball 29) was the only other notable contributor for Abu Dhabi as four batsmen fell for single digit scores.

While chasing, the Warriors skipper Rovman Powell (19-ball 42) and Kennar Lewis (17-ball 35) waged a fight but it wasn’t enough against the Abu Dhabi bowlers.

Livingstone, who clobbered Josh Little for four sixes and two fours in the penultimate over costing 35 runs, warned there is a lot more coming.

“It was nice to get some runs. I was trying to attack (from the start). We keep backing ourselves. Hopefully we can keep going as the tournament progresses. We will keep entertaining people. And there is a whole lot coming,” he said.