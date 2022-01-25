Leader Life Sciences partners with AZ3D

In 2016, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai launched the 'Dubai 3D Printing Strategy.' The initiative aims to exploit technology for the service of humanity and promote the status of the UAE and Dubai as a leading hub of 3D printing technology by the year 2030.

The healthcare sector is considered an early adopter of 3D printing, which is also a sector with enormous growth potential due to the customisation

and personalisation capabilities of the technologies and the ability to improve people’s lives.

In line with this vision, Leader Life Sciences - UAE has partnered with AZ3D Pty Ltd, an Australian company based in Adelaide, to help doctors, surgeons, and hospitals integrate 3D printing into their ecosystems through patient-specific products and services. Healthcare 3D printing also has applications supporting education institutes as a simulation tool for medical students in significantly enhancing their skills.

Speaking about the partnership, Nirmal Kumar, director, Leader Life Sciences, stated: “It is a crucial part of our mission at Leader Life Sciences to provide end-to-end solutions and services that would resolve some key challenges and given that AZ3D provides highly complex personalised 3D printed models from 2D CT, MRI, or ECHO DICOM data using multiple materials, opacities and shore hardness, their services are of great advantage to the healthcare sector in the Middle East. These services simplify the strategic planning process for healthcare professionals and provide greater visuals before surgery.”

Vatsal Shah, the founder of, AZ3D, said: “We are on a mission to aid surgical practices by simplifying and customising operative planning and procedures, thereby improving patient recovery quality with the help of 3D printing technologies. With Leader’s support, we are one step closer to achieving our mission. Leader Life Sciences and AZ3D’s complementary skillset makes this an exciting partnership for the Middle Eastern market”.

Sidharth Mehta, the regional director of MENA and India for South Australia’s Department of Trade and Investment, added: “Both Adelaide and Dubai are dynamic cities where governments and industry stakeholders support new innovative companies and technologies. We are thrilled to have facilitated this partnership and collaboration as it will develop the global ecosystem around medical 3D printing with Adelaide as a base and Dubai as a hub.”

Leader Life Sciences is displaying complex yet fascinating 3D printed healthcare models at Arab Health exhibition 2022 (at Hall 4 - DWTC) along with experts from AZ3D.

If you would like to know more about these unique solutions, contact www.leaderlifesciences.com or direct your queries to nihal@leaderhealthcaregroup.com.