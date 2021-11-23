India: Railway cop rescues woman falling from moving train

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Sapna Golkar rescued a 40-year-old woman commuter, who tried to enter a moving train, but fell on to the platform in Mumbai.
Rushing to her aid, Golkar pulled her and prevented her from getting injured or run over.
Central Railway posted a 19-second video of the incident, showing the alert Golkar, seated on the police help desk, run to the rescue of the commuter.
“A 40-year-old woman fell out of balance while trying to board a moving local train at Mumbai’s Byculla railway station,” tweeted the Indian Railways.
“You are requested not to attempt to board a moving train or try to get down; it can be fatal.”
Incidentally, this is the second time in recent weeks that Golkar has rushed to prevent a commuter from falling off a moving train.
Last month, she helped a 50-year-old woman, who slipped from a train that was leaving Sandhurst road station in Mumbai.
