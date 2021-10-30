Get cyber virus immunisation

October is Cyber Awareness Month so we spoke to the team at InsuranceMarket.ae team for their risk insights.

Did you know that during the pandemic, Covid-19 wasn’t the only virus we had to protect ourselves against? Cybercrime rose globally as more people were forced online to manage their lives in lockdown, and doing things digitally became a ‘new normal’.

“Cyber viruses are just like conventional ones: invisible infections from which none of us are immune but can be treated”, said Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae.

“Whilst being vigilant yourself is a protection, we’d advise the purchase of cyber insurance which offers cover for losses arising from attacks of phishing, ransomware, malware and more”, she explained.

“As applications and programmes evolve so do the criminals, and cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and stealth.

A good cyber policy not only buys you financial protection should you become a victim, but also provides the services of cyber security experts who can manage the situation and mitigate your future exposure”.

Talking of exposure, are large businesses, SME’s or individuals being hardest hit when it comes to cybercrime? “When thinking of cyber-attacks, most people associate them with large organisations being targeted, and whilst there have been many prominent hackings in the US in particular, it’s actually far more frequent that SME’s and individuals are victims” said Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae.

“Cyber Insurance is a lot more affordable than you might imagine yet considering what it protects you against, is often overlooked. We’d recommend that any small business owner contacts us to find out more and get a quote”, he added.

Don’t get hacked off by worrying about hackers: Ask the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their help today!