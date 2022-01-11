Dubai hotel rates reached 6-year high in December 2021

Hotels across the emirate had reached nearly 90% occupancy and around 100% in Downtown and Burj Khalifa areas on New Year's Eve.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 10:51 AM

Hotel industry in Dubai reported its highest monthly room rates since 2015, lifted by Expo 2020 and the holiday season, according to preliminary December 2021 data from STR.

The average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) levels were the highest for any month since January 2015 and March 2015, respectively.

In December, the occupancy level at Dubai hotels reached 78.2 per cent, while the average daily rate stood at Dh956 and RevPAR at Dh747.28, STR said.

On December 31, the market’s ADR reached Dh1,963.67, which was the highest for any one day in STR’s Dubai database. While the market’s RevPAR reached Dh1,743.89 – the highest since December 31, 2015.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, hotels across the emirate had reached nearly 90 per cent occupancy and around 100 per cent in Downtown and Burj Khalifa areas on New Year eve. The occupancy level peaked on New Year night in the Downtown and Burj Khalifa areas which is the biggest attraction for the magnificent NYE firework.

The ongoing six-month-long Expo 2020 Dubai has also seen a good turnout of local and foreign visitors during December, reaching nine million visits in the first three months as it attracted people from different countries around the globe.

In addition, the number of Covid-19 cases had also declined substantially in December, reaching below 50 in the first week of December, boosting confidence among local and foreign tourists on the handling of the pandemic.

