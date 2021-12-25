Dubai: New ‘one-stop-shop’ launched for timeshare operators

The permits can be renewed on a yearly basis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 3:07 PM

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched an online portal that provides a ‘one-stop-shop’ for timeshare operators to register and apply for permits.

The portal will also provide insights and guidance to customers and tourists, the Dubai Media Office said Saturday.

The new portal facilitates a seamless experience for customers, tourists, investors and vacation operators in the city and supports the legal framework created by Dubai’s new Timeshare Law, introduced in December 2020.

The Timeshare Portal developed by DET allows potential operators to register and submit their applications for timeshare properties, obtain a permit as a licensed timeshare operator, and renew these permits on a yearly basis.

“The portal brings benefits to the tourism ecosystem, further strengthening investor confidence in the city and its real estate and hotel offerings. Additionally, it will speed up the approval process and provide guidance and easy access to information sought by investors, owners and operators, as well as tourists who wish to use timeshare during their visit to Dubai,” the media office said in a press release.

Helal Saeed Almarri, the director-general of the Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “With Dubai safely overcoming global challenges, we continue to explore new pathways for growth, as well as opportunities created by the changing landscape to further diversify our destination proposition, based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the city the world’s leading travel and tourism destination.”

ALSO READ:

“We now have a regulatory model that supports customers, developers and vacation ownership operators with a clear and fair legal framework in place for all parties involved in the domestic timeshare market.

"The launch of the online Timeshare Portal will support the implementation of the Timeshare Law and help pave the way for a world-class vacation ownership market in Dubai, whilst also providing suitable alternatives to tourists encouraging them to spend multiple and extended holidays in the UAE," he said.