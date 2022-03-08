Bollywood star Alia Bhatt announces big Hollywood debut with Netflix movie

Covid-19: Moderna to develop vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential
Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut and will be cast along with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone, an international spy thriller from Netflix. It is being directed by Tom Harper and will feature Jamie Dornan.
The film has been a high priority for Netflix, according to media reports. Skydance took it to the market and had several suitors vying for the rights.
“Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!) that @aliaabhatt is going to be starring in Heart of Stone, an International spy thriller along with @gal_gadot and @jamiedornan 😎🥰,” Netflix announced on Instagram on Tuesday.
Gal Gadot too mentioned the project on Instagram and shared a behind-the-scene picture.
Alia was seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has already crossed the Rs1 billion-mark after its worldwide release. "Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye (For so much love) THEEEENK YOUUUU,” said Bhansali Productions, which produced it.
The actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, along with Ranbir Kapoor, her boyfriend. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.
Other films that she will be seen in include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings and Jee L
