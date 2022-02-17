He was spotted with his sister Suhana
Entertainment4 days ago
Top actress Alia Bhatt admitted in an interview to a newspaper that she is deeply in love with Ranbir Kapoor. “He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with,” she said. “That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”
Alia said there was nothing to hide about her love for Ranbir. “There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it — you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life,” she explained. “It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there’s also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it.”
At present, she is a very ‘dilwala’ (good hearted) person, said the actress. “I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ (what is there to fear if you are in love) types.”
ALSO READ:
Alia, who is heading to Germany for the screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the Berlin Film Festival, said her motivation to do films has changed over the years. “It is no more about ‘oh, I need a hit film’. Of course, you want to do big films,” she said. “I am referring to the film’s vision, it’s thought and its reach as you want as many people as possible to watch your film. You’re not doing films only for yourself, but for your audience.”
He was spotted with his sister Suhana
Entertainment4 days ago
Michele Morrone marks his Indian debut with Tony and Neha Kakkar's new song
Entertainment4 days ago
This year’s ceremony will be a three-act show
Entertainment4 days ago
The couple jointly expressed their gratitude towards the country
Entertainment4 days ago
"It’s actually very commendable how the industry has bounced back," the actor said.
Entertainment4 days ago
Mukesh Khanna, the actor who played the character in the eponymous Doordarshan series, will serve as a producer on the film
Entertainment6 days ago
Grammy-award winning band to perform on February 15
Entertainment6 days ago
The civil lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged 2013 incident
Entertainment6 days ago