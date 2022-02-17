I deeply love and look up to Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt opens up about relationship

'I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship'

Agencies file

By Our Reporter Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 8:32 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 8:33 AM

Top actress Alia Bhatt admitted in an interview to a newspaper that she is deeply in love with Ranbir Kapoor. “He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with,” she said. “That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”

Alia said there was nothing to hide about her love for Ranbir. “There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it — you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life,” she explained. “It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there’s also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it.”

At present, she is a very ‘dilwala’ (good hearted) person, said the actress. “I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ (what is there to fear if you are in love) types.”

ALSO READ:

Alia, who is heading to Germany for the screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the Berlin Film Festival, said her motivation to do films has changed over the years. “It is no more about ‘oh, I need a hit film’. Of course, you want to do big films,” she said. “I am referring to the film’s vision, it’s thought and its reach as you want as many people as possible to watch your film. You’re not doing films only for yourself, but for your audience.”