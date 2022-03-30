Bay of Bengal nations resolve to face calamities together

Dozens of relatives of those on board flight MU5735 anxiously await further news
Asia4 days ago
An umbrella organization of seven Bay of Bengal nations says its members must urgently leverage geographical advantage and other resources to address their post-pandemic vulnerabilities and collectively strengthen resilience to face future calamities.
In a declaration on the last day of their three-day summit Wednesday, the group said the members resolve to work together to combat poverty, natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and transnational crime.
They also resolved to work toward food and energy security and strengthen their connections to grow trade, investment, tourism and technology and offset economic losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sri Lanka hosted the 5th summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Corporation in its national capital Colombo.
ALSO READ:
Leaders of the host country, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, India, Nepal and Thailand are scheduled to address the summit virtually. Six foreign ministers took part in an officials’ meeting Tuesday but the foreign minister of Myanmar who was earlier scheduled to participate in the meeting joined virtually.
Thailand later takes over as BIMSTEC’s chair nation.
Dozens of relatives of those on board flight MU5735 anxiously await further news
Asia4 days ago
Thousands of residents in high-risk villages were urged to evacuate
Asia4 days ago
Reliance Infrastructure said that Anil Ambani has stepped down from its board "in compliance of SEBI interim order"
Asia4 days ago
Work on demolishing the buildings, soaring 100 m high, will take just nine seconds on May 22
Asia4 days ago
None of the items on the agenda were addressed due to the demise of a PTI Member of National Assembly
Asia4 days ago
Creating an optical illusion using glass pieces, the colourful pavilion stood out
Asia4 days ago
This is Wang Yi's first official visit to India since 2020
Asia5 days ago
The severe fuel shortage in Sri Lanka has seen the government deploy the army to oversee its distribution
Asia5 days ago